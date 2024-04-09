Kowloon, iconic Saugus restaurant, opening 2nd location at popular New Hampshire destination

SEABROOK, N.H. — The Kowloon, an iconic Chinese food restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus, has a collaboration in the works to open a second location at a popular casino-entertainment destination in New Hampshire.

The Brooke, home to casino gaming, race wagering, and the Granite State’s largest sportsbook, announced Tuesday that it’s teaming up with the Kowloon to build a “one-of-a-kind Asian dining concept and nightlife experience” at 319 New Zealand Road in Seabrook.

Slated to open this summer, the new restaurant will showcase food and cocktails that are Kowloon favorites, but it will also have its own culinary identity, according to The Brooke. The space will feature multiple dining rooms, private event space, two bars, and a swanky lounge that will “transform the Seacoast nightlife scene.”

The collaboration is the product of over two years of thought and comes after the Kowloon held two sold-out events at The Brooke during a recent celebration of the Chinese New Year.

“Everyone who has grown up in this part of New England has their Kowloon memories, it’s an iconic restaurant,” The Brook CEO Andre Carrier said in a statement. “It is an absolute privilege to be part of this project that will add a new chapter to the Kowloon legacy and create a place where many more wonderful memories will be made.”

Kowloon wedding bash Kowloon wedding bash (Harry and Lyss Media)

The Kowloon group shared its enthusiasm, writing in a statement, “Partnering with The Brook offers us an incredible opportunity. We’re so grateful for the love and support long-term patrons have shown us for decades. In a way, this new restaurant and nightlife concept is both a thank you to and a new offering just for them.”

The collaboration, currently named “Project Dragon,” pays homage to the Chinese Zodiac year of its launch. The Brooke says it plans to offer sneak peeks into the venue’s amenities, decor, and menu in the coming months but will hold back the release of the restaurant’s name until the grand opening.

Project collaborators say private dining rooms, coupled with an upscale lounge featuring late-night music and a splash of Kowloon flavor are “poised to introduce a new generation of New Englanders to an experience curated just for them.”

