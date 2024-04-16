JetBlue announces 2-day sale with flights as low as $49

BOSTON — Planning a spring or summer getaway? JetBlue on Tuesday announced a new two-day sale with one-way flights as low as $49.

The airline’s “Hit Refresh” sale runs from Tuesday through Thursday, offering a blackout-free travel window from May 7 to June 12. The sale prices are good for travel on Tuesday and Wednesday during that window and must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

JetBlue noted that fare type and restrictions vary by route.

Some deals out of Boston include a $54 one-way flight to West Balm Beach, a $79 one-way flight to Miami, an $84 flight to Austin, a $154 one-way flight to St. Thomas, and a $169 one-way flight to Punta Cana, among many other discounted offers.

One-way flights originating in locations including Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and San Juan can be purchased for as low as $49.

