‘Jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics’: P!nk bringing Summer Carnival Tour to Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — P!nk is bringing her wildly popular Summer Carnival Tour to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this summer.

The iconic singer will again take the stage at stadiums across North America in 2024 after setting record-breaking attendance records with her worldwide tour in 2023 that sold over three million tickets and grossed more than $350 million.

In an announcement Tuesday, Live Nation said, “Fans can expect to see P!nk perform an epic high-energy set including her biggest hits like ‘So What,’ ‘Trustfall,’ ‘Just Give Me A Reason,’ and more. The tour’s production will feature P!nk descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines, and vibrant costume changes.”

P!nk will make a stop in Foxboro on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. She’s also slated to play in 17 other cities including Philadelphia, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The tour will feature special guests including Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp.

Tickets will be available starting with presales starting on Thursday. The general sale begins Monday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group