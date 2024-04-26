Investigation underway after two postal carriers robbed in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after two postal employees were reportedly robbed in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 23 Mora Street around 11:10 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery found that a postal carrier had been robbed of their master key at gunpoint, according to Boston Police. The victim was uninjured and the suspects fled the scene. A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Less than 30 minutes later, police say they received a second call for a postal carrier robbed, this time at Seldon Street and West Seldon Street. It is unclear what was taken from the victim.

According to investigators, it’s unclear if the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Boston Police.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

