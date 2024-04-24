Investigation underway after person stabbed inside Boston school, police say

BOSTON — Authorities responded to a Dorchester school on Wednesday after a person was allegedly stabbed inside the building.

Officers responding to TechBoston Academy around 12:25 p.m. for a report of a stabbing found a victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police.

It’s unclear if the victim was a student or a faculty member.

The investigation remains active and no further information was immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

