Investigation underway after person stabbed inside Boston school, police say

BOSTON — Authorities responded to a Dorchester school on Wednesday after a person was allegedly stabbed inside the building.
Officers responding to TechBoston Academy around 12:25 p.m. for a report of a stabbing found a victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police.
It’s unclear if the victim was a student or a faculty member.
The investigation remains active and no further information was immediately available.
Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group