Invasive spotted lanternfly infestation found in another Massachusetts community

WELLESLEY, Mass. — An invasive spotted lanternfly infestation has been found in another community, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources said.

Wellesley learned this week that there is a confirmed spotted lanternfly infestation near Carisbrooke Reservation, according to town officials.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that attacks trees and plants. The species was accidentally introduced to the United States in 2014 and has since spread by hitchhiking on vehicles, nursery stock, sheds, and other outdoor equipment.

Town officials noted that the spotted lanternfly will attack another invasive species in Wellesley called Tree of Heaven, but native maples, grapes, hops, and other agricultural commodities are now at risk.

The insects do not bite or sting, but swarm in large numbers and leave behind sticky honeydew.

Town residents are urged to familiarize themselves with this pest, report any sightings, check their property, and consider setting up traps.

Other Massachusetts communities dealing with an infestation include Agawam, Holyoke, Springfield, Worcester, Shrewsbury, Southboro, and Weston, according to the MDAR Invasive Pest Dashboard. Sightings have also been reported in dozens of other communities.

Anyone who spots a lanternfly is urged to take a photo or collect the specimen and report it here.

For more information on minimizing the impacts of this pest, watch the video below:

