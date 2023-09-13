Police: Pelham schools placed briefly in lockdown after unknown person enters high school

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham schools were placed in temporary lockdown Wednesday morning after an unknown person entered the building, prompting a police response.

Authorities say a male teenager in a tie-dye shirt not known to students or staff entered Pelham High School. He was questioned by a staff member and immediately fled the scene, according to school officials.

The principals in all three schools coordinated a response with police and went into lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Superintendent Eric McGee says at 10:20 a.m., after determining all students and staff were safe, a decision was made in conjunction with police to change from a lockdown to “clear hallways” since there was no threat in any of the schools. At 10:35 a.m., police say they identified the person who entered the school and determined he was no longer in the area.

The school resumed normal operations shortly thereafter.

“Communication during these events is critical,” Superintendent McGee said. “One thing families and staff can do to help is check that your contacts are correct in our ‘School Messenger’ system. The first three text messages sent were to all emergency contacts.”

Police say they’re still trying to make contact with the person who entered the high school and urge anyone with information to call 603-635-2411 or submit an anonymous tip.

