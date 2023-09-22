‘He was their Superman:’ Dad of 4 dies after jumping in rip current to rescue son at Salisbury Beach

HAVERHILL, Mass — A Methuen man has died after jumping into a rip current off Salisbury Beach to rescue his son being pulled away from shore, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office says.

“They miss him terribly of course. We keep on waiting for him to walk through the door again,” said Alexis Wronski Gary’s partner.

Gary Simard, 44, and his family were enjoying a day at Salisbury Beach Wednesday when his eldest of four children was caught in a rip current offshore, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Simard and two bystanders rushed into the water to rescue the 12-year-old boy. While the Good Samaritans were able to bring the young boy back to shore, a witness told Boston 25 News Simard was pulled at least 100 yards out from the beach.

“I know it’s a terrible situation, but as I’ve said before if he had the opportunity to save him again, I know he would,” said Wronski.

Simard had been out in the ocean for around 20 minutes by the time Salisbury police and fire crews arrived and pulled him from the ocean. Crews began to perform live-saving measures and was transported to Seabrook Emergency Room, where he was pronounced deceased, the DA’s office says.

Simard’s family in Haverhill told Boston 25 News Thursday that “he is a hero” and that all he wanted was for his son to be saved from the rip current. He had recently became the finance manager at the Mini Cooper in Peabody.

Wronski said he was the family’s rock, and he died a superhero. “I just can’t believe he didn’t survive. He’s so strong. He was their Superman. He’s Hulk,” said Wronski.

She said she would like the to meet the men who ran to save her son and tried to save her partner and thank them for their heroic efforts.

