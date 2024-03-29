Green Line service disrupted after train pushes through stop signal, damaging equipment, MBTA says

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Green Line service was disrupted for almost four hours on Friday after a train pushed through a signal while approaching a Somerville station, according to officials.

The MBTA says at approximately 1 p.m., a Green Line train damaged a switch near Union Square station after proceeding through a stop signal.

There were five passengers on board the train during the incident, and no reports of any injuries. Those passengers were safely escorted off the train and back to Union Square, according to a transit spokesperson. Shuttle buses replaced service at Union Square while MBTA personnel and the DPU investigated.

Regular service resumed at approximately 4:45 p.m.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Green Line D Branch Update: Regular service between Union Square and Lechmere has resumed after personnel made repairs to the signal at Union Square. Shuttle buses are being phased out. https://t.co/vSWVu3UNMA — MBTA (@MBTA) March 29, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

