FDA signs off on medication that lessens the severity of allergic reactions

BOSTON — A drug that’s been on the market for decades is now approved to treat severe food allergies.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the asthma medication Xolair to help lessen the severity of those potentially deadly reactions.

“It completely changes your life it’s a complete 180!” said Brett Nasuti.

Nasuti was allergic to wheat, gluten, eggs, and nuts - but milk was his most deadly allergen, he told Boston 25 News.

“It was really hard to go out with friends. It was hard to go out to eat. We’d have to cook a lot inside,” said Nasuti.

That is when Nasuti, only 12 years old, took part in a drug trial with Xolair based at Boston Children’s Hospital.

And after six months of injections, he was introduced to dried milk. “They started incrementally giving me milk in a very small dosage,” said Nasuti.

And after 18 months in the trial, Nasuti said he could drink a glass of milk. “It changed how a person lives,” he added.

“While it will not eliminate food allergies or allow patients to consume food allergens freely, its repeated use will help reduce the health impact if accidental exposure occurs,” Dr. Kelly Stone, said in the FDA news release announcing the medication’s approval.

“Now that xoliar is on the market I think I’ll pursue my options and possibly look into getting my peanut allergy desensitized,” Nasuti said.

About 6% of people in the U.S. as of 2021 have a food allergy that could “lead to potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.” The FDA said there is no cure for a food allergy, so people with the condition need to avoid foods that can cause a reaction and use epinephrine to treat anaphylaxis if an accidental exposure happens, the FDA said.

The cost for Xolair is between $2,900 and $5,000 a month depending on if the person taking it is a child or an adult, but it is covered by insurance.

