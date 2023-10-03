Dog dies after impaling itself on stick while on walk with owner

WINCHESTER, Mass. — An investigation into the death of a dog that died on a walk with its owner Monday found that it died when it was impaled by a stick, not by a gunshot.

An autopsy of the dog found a 9mm stick embedded in the canine’s left lung, the Winchester police chief told Boston 25 news reporter Katie Brace.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Winchester Police Department said they were investigating whether the dog was shot and that its owner reportedly heard multiple gunshots.

When the dog impaled itself on the stick, it lacerated the great vessel of the thorax and suffered a pneumothorax.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Winchester Police received a call for a dog shot and killed in the town forest off Sussex Road, O’Connell said.

When officers responded to the scene, they spoke with the dog owner who told police he was walking his dog off-leash, heard a gunshot and found his dog shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

