DLC: Bear Mountain Worcester nursing home cited for understaffing, overmedication, neglect

WORCESTER — An investigation into a nursing home facility in Worcester uncovered a slew of violations relating to abuse or neglect of its patients, the Disability Law Center said Wednesday.

As a result of a two-year investigation into the Bear Mountain Worcester nursing facility, the DLC says they found several Nursing Home Reform Act violations. During their research from October 2021 to October 2023, the DLC found “evidence of a reliance on antipsychotic drugs, questionable schizophrenia diagnoses, isolation, a lack of effective interdisciplinary behavior plans, and minimal engagement with patients in the neuro-behavioral unit.”

Patients in the neurobehavioral unit, suffering from maladies like brain injuries, anxiety, depression, dementia, and trauma were also found to have been routinely medicated with multiple antipsychotics and other psychotropic medications.

Guardians and families also reported widespread infections at the facility, as well as known rodent infestation and unclean communal spaces.

Additionally, Bear Mountain did not have any staff trained and credentialed in physiatric nursing, a psychologist or any psychiatric and neurological consultations.

The DLC says these issues stem from a severe lack of staffing and clinical expertise and are common problems among for-profit healthcare providers like Bear Mountain.

“Our investigation uncovered deeply troubling practices at Bear Mountain’s Worcester facility. The treatment of patients in this facility violates their rights and reflects a wider issue within the industry,” said Nina Loewenstein, lead author of the report and Senior Attorney at DLC. “It’s imperative that immediate action be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of these vulnerable residents.”

In response to the audit, Bear Mountain says they have agreed to overhaul their practices, including certifying neurobehavioral unit staff as brain injury specialists through the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts, conducting a 3-hour Fundamentals of Behavior Management course and an Applied Behavioral Analysis course. The facility also plans on refurbishing its van to facilitate offsite activities like special trips and therapeutic programs.

“The top priority of Bear Mountain at Worcester remains the wellbeing of our residents. Our facility provides unique, highly specialized, and high-quality services to the neurobehavioral residents,” Beat Mountain Healthcare said in a statement. “As such it is subject to scrupulous review and oversight by the Department of Public Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Many of the claims in the report are based on overgeneralizations and inferences gleaned from outdated data and reports unrelated to Bear Mountain at Worcester. Nevertheless, Bear Mountain takes the report seriously and will consider it in its ongoing efforts to improve the quality of care delivered to its residents.”

Negligence and misconduct are common issues for for-profit healthcare facilities because investors often see little to no return for their costly investments. Nearly two-thirds of the Bay State’s nursing homes are for-profit.

“The conditions at Bear Mountain have been appalling. It has been a dire situation, and we must hold the Commonwealth accountable for its duty to inspect and ensure proper care in these facilities,” said Barbara L’Italien, Executive Director of DLC, the Commonwealth’s Protection and Advocacy (P&A) system and a nonprofit organization advocating for human rights, empowerment, and justice for people with disabilities.

