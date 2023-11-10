‘Difficult decision’: Winchester Hospital announces closure of staff daycare center

WINCHESTER, Mass — Winchester Hospital’s daycare center for staff will be closing this holiday season, a hospital spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The spokesperson says it was a “difficult decision” to close the Child Development Center on December 22.

An exact reason for the closure was not given.

The hospital says employees can use the daycare facilities at the local YMCA. Some of the Center’s staff have also been hired at the Y.

Winchester Hospital is the primary hospital for Winchester, Woburn, Reading, Wilmington, North Reading, Stoneham, Burlington, Billerica, Medford, Malden, Wakefield, Tewksbury and several other surrounding communities. It was first built in 1912.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

