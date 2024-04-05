‘Shook the whole house’: Did you feel it? Earthquake in New Jersey rattles Massachusetts

BOSTON — A 4.7 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey was felt in Massachusetts on Friday morning, according to officials and hundreds of reports from Bay State residents.

“We have received several reports of an earthquake felt here in southern New England,” National Weather Service Boston wrote in a post on X.

A preliminary report from the USGS indicates the earthquake was recorded in north-central New Jersey.

The NWS says the earthquake was felt around 10:25 a.m. across southern New England.

People in Worcester, Boston, and on the South Shore told Boston 25 News that they “felt the ground shake.”

Hundreds of Boston 25 Facebook commenters reported feeling the earthquake in places including Cape Cod, Saugus, Billerica, Brockton, Waltham, Littleton, Framingham, Greenfield, Lowell, Somerville, and dozens of other communities across the state.

BREAKING: Did you feel it? A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey just rattled southern New England. Posted by Boston 25 News on Friday, April 5, 2024

“I thought it was a truck going by but it lasted too long,” one person wrote on Facebook. Another person added, “Felt in Ashland, Mass., shook the whole house for a good 10 seconds … longest 10 seconds of my life.”

Reports indicated that the earthquake was also felt in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

There was no immediate word on damage caused by the earthquake.

Boston 25 News is working to gather additional details.

DID YOU FEEL IT? An earthquake in New Jersey was felt in Massachusetts on Friday morning, according to hundreds of reports from Bay State residents. https://t.co/s8hxCzZhSN pic.twitter.com/KXfNKwF1qu — Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 5, 2024

A preliminary 4.7 magnitude earthquake just occurred in New Jersey!



I didn’t feel it personally (I’m disappointed), but friends out here in Boston did! Anybody else feel the ground shake!? pic.twitter.com/sztInotLVR — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) April 5, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

