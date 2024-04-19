Construction at South Station tower resumes after fire forced pause

BOSTON — Construction at a South Station tower has resumed after a fire earlier this month shut down the job site.

Black smoke was seen pouring from South Station Tower in downtown Boston on April 9th after a fire broke out at a construction site, prompting a temporary pause on work to allow for a safety audit, officials said.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed a thick plume of smoke billowing into the air near the MBTA’s South Station during the height of the morning commute.

The Boston Fire Department said firefighters worked to extinguish burning materials on an outside deck on the ninth floor of a building under construction at 700 Atlantic Avenue.

“We brought in all key subcontractors, union leaders and Suffolk’s senior leadership to conduct a thorough jobsite safety review with the entire team,” said Daniel Antonellis a representative from Suffolk Construction.

The blaze was caused by J.F. Stearns union workers who were welding tube steel and that fire watchers on site responded quickly and extinguished it before anyone was injured.

“We remained in regular contact with safety officials from the MBTA, OSHA, and the City of Boston throughout the audit until everyone was comfortable with our next steps.”

Construction resumed on April 10.

