CDC warns of Salmonella infections linked to contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe’s

BOSTON — A Rhode Island resident is among several people who became ill during an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to potentially contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding the outbreak involving reports of 12 Salmonella infections in seven states. One person has been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The illnesses have been linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers, according to the CDC.

The product was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in 29 states and Washington D.C., including in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Trader Joe’s has pulled this product from stores, and it is no longer available for purchase, according to the CDC. The store ceased shipments of the basil product on April 12. Infinite Herbs is cooperating with an FDA investigation and has agreed to initiate a voluntarily recall.

Salmonella outbreak basil sold at Trader Joe's (CDC)

Federal public health officials offered the following tips to consumers:

Do not eat any contaminated basil. Check your home for contaminated basil listed above. Throw it away or return it to Trader Joe’s.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the basil, including refrigerator shelves and cutting boards, using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and signs of dehydration such as low urine, dry mouth and throat and dizziness when standing up.

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria, experts said. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

For more information about Salmonella, visit the CDC’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group