Boston firefighters battle massive, multi-alarm fire at homes on Ellington Street

BOSTON — Boston firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze at two multi-family homes on Ellington Street in Dorchester on Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

A sixth alarm was ordered by 4:20 p.m. Saturday. At that time, fire crews were continuing “to battle the intense flames and try to stop the fire from spreading to more homes,” fire officials said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Boston fire Ellington Street (Boston Fire Department)

Heavy fire was knocked down by 4:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services canteen is responding to the scene, and preparing to serve meals, hydration, and offer support to first responders and displaced residents.

The Salvation Army Boston Kroc Center in Dorchester is also preparing to help the displaced with future needs and work alongside partner organizations, officials said.

Firefighters responded to 21 Ellington St. The fire also quickly extended to 19 Ellington St., fire officials said.

A 6th alarm has been ordered as companies continue to battle the intense flames and try to stop the fire from spreading to more homes. pic.twitter.com/B8IRyDL4jt — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

A second alarm was ordered by 4:03 p.m.

Thick black smoke fills the sky as the fire continues to burn . Fire Commissioner Burke orders a 5th alarm. pic.twitter.com/kUKuRkVPtP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

Minutes later, a third alarm was ordered by 4:06 p.m.

Thick black smoke filled the sky as the fire continued to burn.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside by spraying water with hoses on multiple levels.

By 4:12 p.m., Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke ordered a fifth alarm, followed by a sixth alarm a few minutes later.

Heavy Fire in the rear of 21 Ellington st. The fire has jumped to 19 Ellington st. A 2nd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/9Wjg8tHU4V — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

All companies are working there are 2 3 family homes on fire a third alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/yStsyaXIRW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

Two multi-family homes were heavily damaged by the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group