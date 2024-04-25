7 New England bed & breakfasts ranked among the best in the nation

CAPE COD — While big hotels in cities are great, you can never go wrong with an old-fashioned, cozy bed-and-breakfast where you are greeted by the owner.

7 New England bed & breakfasts recently ranked among the best in the nation, according to Trip Advisor.

Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod came out on top.

This historic, award-winning B&B has beach access, two acres of manicured grounds, and stunning views of Cape Cod Bay.

“Travelers love this beautifully-preserved lodge for its attentive and passionate hosts, offering little personal touches like welcome bakes and homemade treats that make every stay delightful,” Tripe Advisor wrote. “With its exceptional landscaping, proximity to the Brewster Flats, and breathtaking views, this charming inn is a gem not to be missed.”

Here is what a visitor wrote on Trip Advisor: “My wife and I visited for 3 nights in April 2024. Marco & Angelo and their team are wonderful hosts. The attention to detail was outstanding with several unexpected nice touches. We stayed in the Highlands room with a fireplace which made the stay very cosy in still chilly April. You won’t enjoy a better breakfast on the whole Cape! We very much hope to return!”

Here is how New England ranked out:

1. Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod

5. The Trellis House in Oqunquit, Maine

6. Captain David Kelley House on Cape Cod

9. Camden Windward House in Camden, Maine

20. Camden Maine Stay Inn in Camden, Maine

21. Blue Shutters Inn and Studios in Ogunquit, Maine

22. Almondy Inn in Newport Rhode Island

Candleberry Inn also ranked as the 7th Best B&B in the world, according to Trip Advisor.

To view the full list of Best B&Bs and Inns in the U.S., visit the link here.

