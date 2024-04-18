2 Massachusetts parks voted among nation’s top ‘Hidden Gems’ for dogs

Mass. — Spring is here and that means it’s time to get out with your pup and play. There are thousands of dog parks across Massachusetts, but which one is the best?

Not all dog parks are the same though, some are fenced in, some have little playgrounds dogs can play on and some are just a simple patch of grass.

Technobark.com recently released a ranking of the top 120 ‘Hidden Gem Dog Parks’. Their goal was to highlight the unsung sanctuaries for pets and their owners, showcasing their unique features and the joy they bring to get tails wagging.

Two parks in the Bay State ranked around the top 120 ‘Hidden Gem Dog Parks’

#69 Peter’s Park Dog Park

Located in Boston’s South End, this hidden gem offers a fenced-in area for off-leash play.

The park provides separate sections for small and large dogs, as well as water fountains and equipment for dogs to play on.

#107 Fresh Pond Reservation Dog Park

Located in Cambridge, this off-leash dog park provides scenic views for both dogs and their owners. The park offers grassy areas, walking trails, and access to Fresh Pond for pups who enjoy a swim.

To view the full survey, visit the link here.

