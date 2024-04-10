10-year-old boy rescued after being stuck in chimney of Whitman home

WHITMAN, Mass — A child is safe after being extracted from a chimney in Whitman Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson representing the town says the 10-year-old boy was not injured after being pulled from the chimney of a home on Harvard Street after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters prying the kid from the fixture before embracing him on safer ground.

Boston 25 News is working to learn how the child got stuck in the chimney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

