Jury still deliberating fate of a man charged with murdering Weymouth police sergeant and bystander

DEDHAM, Mass. — On Wednesday, jurors in the second murder trial of Emmanuel Lopes were sent home without a verdict.

Lopes is charged with shooting and killing Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and resident Vera Adams in July 2018.

Lopes is mounting an insanity defense.

This is his second trial, the first ended in a hung jury when one juror refused to deliberate.

Prosecutors allege this was a cold-blooded murder, that Lopes incapacitated Sgt. Chesna with a rock and then shot and killed the police officer with his own weapon at point-blank range.

Vera Adams was found dead in her sunroom

The defense attorney alleges Lopes has severe mental health issues.

Shortly after the jury resumed its deliberation, it emerged with a question focused on Lopes’ mental health, asking how they should weigh it while deliberating.

The Judge advised jurors do not have to agree on Lopes’ exact prognosis to reach a verdict.

“Determining the origin of any mental disease or defect is not a task for the jury,” Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone told the jury.

Late in the afternoon, the jury told the court that they want to resume deliberations Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

