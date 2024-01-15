Winter wants to stay after all

COLD BLOWING IN

Behind the snow squalls of Sunday, bitter cold air moved in on gusty northwest winds. Those winds will calm down Monday morning, but the cold is going nowhere. Expect actual prolonged winter weather this week. Monday will be dry, but more snow is on the way.

COUPLE SNOW CHANCES

Tuesday, a storm coming out of the southeast U.S. will be quite a ways offshore. Still, we will get some light snow here. In fact, there will be enough to move around, with up to 4″ north and west of Boston away from the coast.

Another storm will come off the coast Friday, but there is even more uncertainty with that one. Models range from a raging snowstorm to an absolute miss.

So, let’s get through the first one Tuesday and we’ll keep Friday “on your radar”

© 2019 Cox Media Group