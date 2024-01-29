Winter storm winds down

MONDAY ALERT

We had snow and a mix overnight, leaving us withy snowy and slushy roads for some, and just wet roads in other areas. Ocean effect snow/rain showers will linger this afternoon and tonight in southeastern MA, but we won’t see much for accumulation. As temperatures drop overnight, drivers should be prepared for a coating of snow. In fact, a coating is possible again during the day Tuesday on Cape Cod because of lingering blustery northeast winds.

DRY STRETCH

The greater Boston area will enjoy dry weather Tuesday though Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Mornings will be especially chilly (as expected in late January) in the teens and 20s. Watch out for any icy spots on untreated surfaces with any melting over the next few days. Wednesday will feature more seasonable weather with highs above freezing again.

A front will pass through Friday with a spot shower, but no big storms are in sight.

