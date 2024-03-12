Winds blow away

BLOWING OUT THE COLD

The gusty winds will relax Tuesday and sunshine will warm us up. Highs will be in the 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, many towns have a good shot at 60 by Thursday.

MORE RAIN

Friday, a storm will bring more rain to New England. Showers show up first during the day with steadier rain moving in later in the day. That’ll continue late into the night or even into Saturday morning. We are hoping for some snow in ski country for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. It’ll be close!

© 2019 Cox Media Group