Cool showers to start the week

SOGGY START

The week will kick off with an unsettled pattern and patchy showers Monday morning and afternoon. You should plan for occasional wet weather and cool temperatures in the 50s. Most of the rain will be light, but a few embedded moderate to heavy showers may develop. Rain totals will amount to 0.1″ in most towns with localized spots seeing up to 0.25″-0.5″ (at most). The best bet for a dry stretch will pass through late morning and midday with short lived breaks in the clouds!

Lingering shower are expected in eastern MA overnight and Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy and mostly dry weather in southern New England.

WARMING UP

Mild temperatures will return around Wednesday with a shift in the wind. Plan on highs in the 60s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. In fact, it looks quite comfortable for our pop up Zip Trip in Salem this Friday from 6-10 AM. I’m counting on increasing clouds to end the week with rain again Friday night to Saturday. Remember, storm systems can shift in position, speed, and intensity. Although it looks wet and windy this weekend now, there’s plenty of time for adjustments. Be sure to check as the details come into focus.

