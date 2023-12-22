Weekend warm-up

FRIGHTFULLY COLD WEATHER

Temperatures will start the day Friday in the teens and 20s across the region. It will be clear and dry through the day. Highs will only make it back to the 30s. That is a below average December day.

MILDER WEEKEND

Temperatures rebound over the weekend. After a cold start Saturday, we will get highs back to the low 40s in the afternoon.

A disturbance will come through Saturday night to Sunday. While it still looks too dry for much, there can be a few rain or snow showers. Most would see raindrops, if anything. Hopefully you get lucky to get some decorative snowflakes for Christmas Eve (day).

STORM AFTER CHRISTMAS

Our next storm is still on schedule to hit by next Wednesday. Mild air will move in ahead of it, making this one rain once again. It is bad timing for vacation week and the Fenway Bowl. Plus, many are still cleaning up from the last heavy rain. We will keep you updated.

