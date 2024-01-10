Weather Alert Wednesday

FLOODING & WIND DAMAGE CONCERNS

The worst of the wind and rain have moved out, but the roads are soaking from heavy rain overnight. On top of that, we had quite a bit of snow melt with warmer temperatures in place. Watch out for ponding on the roads and sidewalks. Now that the heavy rain has subsided, our concern this afternoon will be for river flooding. Stronger wind gusts overnight also caused some damage and power outages. The wind is easing up, but we will be watching for gusts up to 30 mph at times still this afternoon. Because the ground is so saturated and trees are stressed, any wind gust could lead to isolated tree damage through the afternoon. Plan on more sunshine as the day goes on, highs will reach the mid 40s.

MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER

We are already keeping an eye on our next storm that is set to arrive over the weekend. Warmer air returns again with highs in the 50s Saturday. The main concerns will again be heavy rain at times and some stronger wind gusts. Elevations across northern MA and into NH could see a brief wintry mix, but it won’t last long and will get washed away by rain. Make sure to check back in with us as we get a better idea of how much rain to expect and how strong the wind will be. Sunday will feature more sunshine, it will be cool and breezy with highs in the 30s.

We get ready for another busy week in the weather department with yet another storm on the way early next week. This time it looks like snow will be a possibility for us as colder air will be locked in place. Check in with us for the latest timing and snowfall totals with this next storm.

