Weather Alert: Snow, ice, rain

TUESDAY STORM

Messy weather will last all day. Snowy roads slowed down the morning commute from the Cape to NH. After 1-3″ snow in southeastern MA, a change to rain is expected by noon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will last until 7 PM for the rest of Southern New England with 2-5″ accumulation and the potential for some sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Inland areas northwest of I-495 will not see a wintry mix (like Boston and Providence) this afternoon and will stick with ongoing light snowfall. A few spots may hit 6″.

A final wave of snow will come through during the evening commute as the storm starts to pull away. Precipitation looks to end around 7-8 PM in Boston. We’ll clear out with breezy winds and plummeting temps tonight.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s going to be a cold week. In fact, temperatures may not go above freezing in many towns until NEXT WEEK! Although the local ponds won’t safely freeze for ice spots, some flooded fields will be solid enough to skate by the weekend.

A late week storm is trending off shore, passing as a “mostly miss” to our south. We could see a few light snow showers Thursday night to Friday, primarily south of the Mass Pike. Impacts appear minimal right now.

Get set for a frigid weekend. Blustery wind sustained around 20 mph will linger Saturday to Sunday. Subzero wind chills are expected both mornings. Brrr!

