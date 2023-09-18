Weather Alert: Rain turning heavier, flood watch in effect

MONDAY ALERT

We already have light and moderate scattered showers in place for the Monday morning commute. It will be noticeably cooler today with temperatures stuck in the 60s and lingering showers.

Rain will turn heavier around midday with a FLOOD WATCH in effect starting at 11 AM in eastern MA, RI and much of NH. A widespread 1″ rainfall is expected across Massachusetts today with areas east of I-495 at risk for seeing 2-4″ in some communities. After the flooding and rainfall last week, we are much more susceptible problems with drainage and street and stream flooding. Please stay alert for any flood warnings issued in your town - that mean flooding is occurring or imminent.

The circulation around low pressure will pass near the Cape and Islands late this afternoon with the risk for a waterspout or isolated tornado. It’s a slight chance but worth staying alert from 5-10 PM. Showers will taper off by midnight with areas of fog.

MARVELOUS STRETCH

The rest of the week is about as good as it gets in Fall! Expect cool mornings in the 50s and warm afternoon in the 70s. Low humidity and lots of sunshine will seal the deal. Although it will be a little breezy Tuesday with a west wind 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph, the rest of the week will stay calm. The next chance of rain will arrive Sunday.





