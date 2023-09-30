Weather Alert: Lingering showers through early afternoon

SOGGY START SATURDAY

Rain will continue to spin in from an offshore storm today. The heaviest rain will be focused south of the Mass Pike, mainly for the Cape & Islands. Farther north in New England, you’ll find slightly warmer temperatures and even a bit of sunshine that will break through before sunset. The rain will slowly move out through the afternoon, but hang out on Cape Cod all day. It’ll be wet at the Hatch Shell for the JDRF Walk Saturday morning.

SUNDAY SUNSHINE

All the rain will be gone by sunrise Sunday, it will be the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine! Highs will reach into the 70s, though cooler in southeast MA on Cape Cod and the islands. That sunshine will stay with us well into next week. Some towns will hit 80 by Tuesday! Have a great weekend.

© 2019 Cox Media Group