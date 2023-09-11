Weather Alert: Flood watch in effect in Massachusetts

ANOTHER UNSETTLED STRETCH

We’re expecting another round of intense rainfall today. The same front that triggered downpours this weekend will continue to dominate the forecast. A Flood Watch will go into effect at 11 AM in central and eastern MA and continue into the night. As areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms develop across the region, rainfall totals 2-3″+ are possible in some communities. Street, stream, and river flooding are expected where the heaviest rain is focused. Flooding will be a problem during the evening commute.

Showers will lighten up after midnight with soggy, foggy weather lingering overnight. Tuesday will feature spot showers at times, but more dry times and dry towns. We’ll have a tough time shrugging off the clouds and sticky weather.

A front is set to come through Wednesday with another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. That front will finally pull in dry, refreshing air to end the work week. Sunshine and pleasant weather is expected Thursday and Friday as we keep a close eye on Hurricane Lee.

HURRICANE LEE

Residents of New England need to follow Hurricane Lee’s forecast closely. Lee is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next two days. At it’s steered northward over some “cooler” water upwelled from Franklin and Idalia mid-late week, we’re expecting some weakening. The current track has a close approach to the New England coast Saturday as a category 1 hurricane. Keep in mind, the width of the forecast cone on day five is over 400 nautical miles - that’s a lot of room for error! That’s why we will talk about impacts in hypotheticals right now: if it track closer/farther...

We are confident in coastal impacts like high surf and dangerous rip currents. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are potentials too. A closer track could also mean torrential rain and damaging wind - but we cannot determine that just yet. It’s essential that you check back on this piece of the forecast throughout the week.

