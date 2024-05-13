Warm beginning to the work week

GREAT START TO THE WEEK

We begin this week with skies clearing once again and a cool low temps in the 40s this Monday morning. With plenty of sun, temperatures will rise and we’ll quickly find ourselves in the low to mid 60s by lunchtime. After this, we’ll see some clouds pop up in the afternoon and a sea breeze begin. This will mean high temps warm no further on the coastlines, but inland areas should have a good chance to break 70. Overnight, a few showers are possible as more mild air pushes into the region.

We will be even warmer on Tuesday with many areas nearing or surpassing their warmest days of the year! Inland highs, especially across the Merrimack Valley, are likely to reach the upper 70s and low 80s! This is even a possibility near the coastline thanks to a robust southwesterly wind. Enjoy the mild weather before clouds and showers arrive overnight.

WET WEATHER MIDWEEK

Wednesday we’ll see very limited sun as two rounds of rain pass by. The first will impact the central part of the state most notably and during the beginning of the day. The second round is more likely closer to our coastlines in the evening and overnight. Many areas will pick up 1/4 to 1/2″ of rainfall by Thursday morning. Stay dry out there!

