Unsettled weather returns

NEXT SHOWERS ON THE WAY

After a couple of gorgeous days, it’ll be back to the weather we’ve become accustomed to since last summer! More showers are on the way. A warm front pushing toward us from the southwest will bring clouds Wednesday with an increased risk of showers late in the day and evening. That’ll continue through Thursday. There will be dry times, but the shower threat is anytime.

The warm front will blow through early Friday morning, bringing a surge of mild air that will come with heavier downpours and gusty winds ahead of the cold front.

LONG WEEKEND

Behind the cold front, a few showers will linger Saturday. Expect some drier weather and a little sun to return Sunday. We are watching next Monday closely for Patriots Day and the marathon. Right now, it looks dry with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

