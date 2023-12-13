Turning colder

CHILLY, BUT NOT FOR LONG

We are waking up with temperatures in the 30s again this morning, which is typical for this time of year. Enjoy more sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold front will come through at night with our next blast of colder air. This also coincides with the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in the early morning hours before sunrise Thursday. This annual event will have good viewing conditions with limited clouds and no moonlight. Best to get out there after midnight, but bundle up! There will be a lot of sunshine Thursday, but highs won’t make it out of the 30s.

NEXT STORM

A storm coming up the coast will likely bring our next impactful weather. Timing favors mostly Monday, but this is one to watch. Temperatures will likely be too warm for anything but rain in southern New England.

