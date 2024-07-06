Tracking showers, storms on Saturday

WARM WEEKEND WEATHER

Saturday will be warm and humid with high humidity levels. Expect a chance for showers and some weak storms in the morning, followed by isolated storms mainly in the central part of the state and southern New Hampshire in the afternoon. The risk of severe weather is low with that round of afternoon storms. Meanwhile, high temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s, keeping that summer feel intact.

Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. While still humid, it will be a bit drier compared to Saturday. Rain chances will be much lower too, with a dry sky expected to prevail.

SUMMER-LIKE WEEK AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days of the week, with high temperatures around 90 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. Both days will have a low chance of rain, making for mostly dry conditions. On Wednesday, a front approaches, bringing our next chance for more widespread storms. Each day will feature hazy, hot, and humid conditions, so prepare for a true summer week.

