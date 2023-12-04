Temperatures tumble after Monday

IMPROVEMENTS TODAY

Although Monday began drab, drizzly, and foggy, most of the day will wind up dry. We’ll catch some gaps in the clouds later this morning with mostly cloudy skies back this afternoon. I can’t rule out a spot shower or two later today, but most towns will remain dry in southern New England. Highs will make it to about 50 degrees. This will be one of the “warmer” day of the week!

CHILLY MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

A noticeable cooldown arrives Tuesday and peaks Wednesday and Thursday. Plan for 40 degrees tomorrow afternoon with more mostly cloudy conditions.

Onshore wind combined with chilly air will open the door for some ocean effect rain and snow Wednesday. There may be some minor accumulation in eastern MA Wednesday morning. I’m not expecting more than a coating-1″ right now. By late morning it will be too mild for additional accumulation. Patchy rain showers may continue into the afternoon, especially along the South Shore and Cape. Partial sun is back in the forecast Thursday.

MILD BY THE WEEKEND

As we approach the weekend, a gradual warming trend is on the horizon. It looks like 50s are back Saturday and Sunday with rain late this weekend or early next week.

