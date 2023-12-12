Sunshine and seasonable

PLEASANT STRETCH

We are back to sunshine today, it won’t be quite as warm though with highs in the low 40s. This is more typical for mid-December! It will be a bit breezy at times today, which could make it feel slightly cooler. Expect more of the same tomorrow. A dry cold front is on the way Wednesday night. We won’t see rain or snow from this, but it will usher in colder temperatures for Thursday with highs only in the 30s. Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, the Geminid meteor shower will hit its peak. This is one of the best and more active meteor showers of the year. Viewing conditions look good locally this week, the best time to get out is overnight...be sure to look away from any light pollution.

ON YOUR RADAR

Our next chance for rain arrives early next week. A storm system off the coast will make a run towards New England bringing rain and wind concerns likely Monday. This storm hasn’t formed yet, it will depend on the track of the storm. Stay with us all week as it develops.

