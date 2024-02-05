A Sunny start

GOOD DAY SUNSHINE!

This is the first Monday morning sunrise in what feels like an eternity. Enjoy that sunshine today with seasonable temperatures.

THIS WEEK

High pressure is in charge of the forecast this week, but an onshore wind will bring in some coastal clouds Tuesday.

SOME SNOW FOR TUESDAY

We will also have the chance for a few isolated ocean effect snow showers across southeastern MA that could leave us with a patchy dusting of snow in some spots. Eventually the wind direction will shift to the south by Thursday and Friday, this will allow highs to warm to the 40s and eventually 50s by the end of next week. This will also come with a small chance for showers Friday night into Saturday.





