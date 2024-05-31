Sunny start to Friday, nice weekend ahead

BACK TO SUNSHINE

Temperatures cool into the upper 40s tonight, but the end of the work week looks excellent! Sunshine will be with us all day Friday with highs in the 70s along with lower humidity. It will be a great day and evening for outdoor activities and the Sox game!

FIRST WEEKEND OF METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER

Saturday marks the beginning of meteorological summer and it will feel like it too! Temperatures will reach the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky with highs just a few degrees cooler on the coast. We’ll continue to warm on Sunday with temps reaching the low 80s across nearly all inland areas. It will be another dry day with abundant sun through the afternoon.

We’ll cool slightly during the week, but sunny weather will persist.

© 2019 Cox Media Group