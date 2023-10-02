Sunday pick

SUNDAY SUNSHINE

It’s a cool start to the day with 40s and 50s early this morning, we are also dealing with some low clouds and fog which will keep visibilities lower in some spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for southern NH through 9am to account for this. We will see quite a bit of sunshine today, it’s shaping up to be a pleasant day with highs getting into the mid 70s away from the coast and upper 60s along the immediate coast line, as well as the Cape.

THIS WEEK

We get a break from the active weather this week. Enjoy lots of sunshine over the next few days with highs running warmer than average in the 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day with highs reaching the low 80s! Our next rain chance is on the horizon by the end of the week, mainly Friday night into Saturday. Have a great week!

