Summery weekend

WEEKEND IN VIEW

We are starting the day off with some showers moving through. This rain won’t be with us all day, we will gain some sunshine with highs in the mid 80s and more humidity. A boundary will arrive this afternoon, this will trigger a few scattered showers and storms, not everyone will see rain though!

Saturday will be warm and humid, it will feel downright tropical at times with dew points in the 70s - as high as it gets around here! We will have a mix of sun and clouds, with another risk for showers and storms at times in the afternoon. The rain chance will be lower on Sunday, but not a zero risk. It will however be hotter, highs approach 90 degrees in some spots and awfully humid.

NEXT WEEK

The heat will crank up early next week with highs approaching 90 degrees. We will be watching for a potential heat wave for some with three days in a row with highs in the low 90s! We won’t have much for cooling showers or storms Monday or Tuesday, that rain chance will ramp up Wednesday.

