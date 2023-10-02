Summer Temperatures Return

TASTE OF SUMMER

Above average temperatures with a ridge of high pressure will drive the local forecast this work week. We’re facing highs in the 70s most days this week. The warmest will be Tuesday with low-mid 80s across Massachusetts, except the Cape and Islands with warm 70s.

Sunny skies are expected most of the time, but occasionally the winds may carry in hazy wildfire smoke from Canada. The smoky haze today doesn’t look as prevalent as it was on Sunday.

SOGGY TURN

Clouds will increase late week as high pressure shifts eastward. A few drops may fall Friday, but the better bet for rain is Saturday. Breezy showers could last most of the day. Right now I have things cooling and clearing Sunday with a lingering breeze. If that weekend front slows down, we could see wet weather last into Sunday morning – something to watch!

