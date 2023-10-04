Summer feel continues

ANOTHER STELLAR DAY

We have a ridge of high pressure parked across New England, this will keep things bright and toasty over the next few days. Highs today wioll be alittle cooler than yesterday, but still reaching the low to mid 80s in some areas.

QUIET STRETCH

Wednesday will bring another round of 80s to the interior, but an onshore breeze will keep eastern MA in the 70s, including Boston. Mild and bright conditions will last through at least Thursday. Clouds will increase Friday, but showers look to move in late.

SOGGY TURN

A slow moving front will bring showers to New England Saturday. Right now the whole day looks soggy with rain starting Friday night and lingering through Saturday night. There may be a few showers still out there early Sunday morning, but drying conditions and improving weather are expected to take over. Keep in mind, it will turn breezy and cooler this weekend, so a “fall feel” returns. In fact, next week looks pretty cool too with on/off clouds.

