Stuck in a pattern with you

TURNING UNSETTLED

The best day of the week again happened on Tuesday, just like last week, and now it’s all changing. Storms will spin by to our south just far enough to clip us with some rain. Expect some showers Wednesday, more prominently south of the Mass Pike. Thursday looks to be the wettest of the week as the slow storm pushing the rain shield farther north in the morning. That same storm pulls away Thursday afternoon, taking the rain with it offshore. Dry air will then move in behind the storm.

TRENDING TOWARD DRY

Friday will be a dry day with some sun. Onshore winds will keep it cooler than average, but still in the 60s.

Saturday will be cloudy and cool, but likely dry. Sunday will be similar, but with a better chance of some showers.

So, much like last week, as we get closer to the weekend, the better it is trending to be for weather.

Stay with us as the situation evolves!

