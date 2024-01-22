Stuck in the freezer

BRACE FOR THE COLD!

This weekend has been the coldest of the winter season so far. Most towns will feel like we are below zero with the wind chill this morning. Plan on more sunshine throughout the afternoon, a nice change from the cloudy day Saturday. While it will be slightly warmer, temperatures Sunday will still be cold for this time of year and still below freezing!

THIS WEEK

We eventually see a bit of a warm-up by the middle of the week. Highs will reach 40 degrees Tuesday, but this also marks the start of some unsettled weather. Tuesday night will have the potential for some light snow across southern New England, before switching over to rain/mix Wednesday. Another storm arrives Thursday night into Friday which looks to bring rain, with temperatures rising to around 50 degrees. Plan on more snow melt later in the week. Stay with Boston 25 for updates on all of these weather developments!

