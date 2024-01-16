Storm pulls away leaving freezing temperatures ahead

FROZEN WEEK

The storm pulls away leaving falling temperatures that will freeze everything up in its wake. Untreated surfaces will become slippery on Wednesday morning, so be careful! Temperatures will stay below freezing through the weekend in most towns. Even towns that make it slightly above freezing will not have much melting.

FRIDAY STORM TRACK

The next storm will come off the East Coast on Friday. All of our model guidance continues the trend of keeping this one far offshore. That would mean just a glancing blow here in southern New England with minimal snow. We will have to watch that track, but it is looking to be a low impact event so far.

The worst of the cold will be over the weekend.

