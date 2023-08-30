Storm before the calm

WEDNESDAY RAIN

A cold front will cut into the humid air mass we have in place late morning through early afternoon Wednesday. It’ll produce showers and thunderstorms, some of the rain will be heavy. The front is by Boston with sunshine developing by 4 pm. Highs will be in the 70s. Download the Boston 25 Weather App now so you can check the radar at any time, as well as get any necessary alerts.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Sunshine will rule the daytime hours the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s on Thursday, but by the weekend it’ll be in the 80s. The warmest days will be Sunday and Monday. This is still looking like a spectacular holiday weekend.

