Springing to the weekend

Sunshine starts the day on Friday. Clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon. That won’t stop temperatures from reaching the 60s!

WEEKEND CHANGES

We’re monitoring two systems on Saturday: a cold from coming from the west and low pressure coming from the south. That gives us the chance for scattered showers across Massachusetts, though rainfall will not be heavy or impactful, except for the outer Cape Cod and Nantucket. That is where the ocean storm will be felt the most. Plan on patchy showers in the morning and afternoon anywhere else. By evening skies will clear as blustery winds pick up. Keep in mind, the warmest temperatures Saturday are expected in the morning. You might need to add a layer in the afternoon as the mercury drops back into the 40s.

Sunday will be cool and partly sunny. A weak front will come through Sunday night, but it will be too dry for any precipitation.

WHAT TO WATCH

Long-range forecast models have a storm coming through southern New England Tuesday night and Wednesday. It currently looks mild enough for plain rain almost everywhere. Elevations may start with a little snow or mix, but it’s too early to make that call. Be sure to check back as we get more details about the extent of rain and wind and the timeline.

