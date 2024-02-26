Spring feel this week

SUNNY AND SEASONABLE

After a cold and breezy start, it’s shaping up to be a nice day ahead. Highs will reach 40 degrees this afternoon, which is what our normal high is for this time of year.

THIS WEEK

The chill won’t last long! Temperatures will rebound to the 50s starting Monday. A weak boundary could trigger a brief sprinkle or flurry in the morning, but most will stay dry. The peak of the warmer weather will arrive Wednesday, this is also when we will see our next chance for rain. A storm system is developing that will bring rain and windy conditions across New England Tuesday night through about Thursday morning. Check in with us as we narrow down the timing of this storm and how much rain and other impacts you can expect.

