Snow in the forecast

COOLING OFF

We are waking up to temperatures in the 30s this morning, and it’s not going to get much warmer later today. Enjoy sunshine early on, with clouds returning this afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees for some of us, make sure you are bundled up!

LIGHT SNOW FOR SOME

An onshore wind will produce light snow across eastern MA tonight into early Wednesday. While there may be some light snow in the Boston area, the main focus will be on the south shore and Cape Ann where we are forecasting up to 2″ of snowfall. Even though snowfall totals are on the lower end, watch out for some slippery travel early, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. The snow tapers Wednesday afternoon, dry weather will hold on through the end of the week.

WEEKEND RAIN

Warmer temperatures return by the end of the week with highs in the 50s this weekend. We are keeping an eye on our next big impact storm which is likely to arrive Sunday night into early Monday. Right now we are looking at rain across southern New England with some stronger wind gusts. The storm hasn’t formed yet, so make sure you are checking back with us as we fine tune the forecast.

